Josephine Frances Dumkrieger On Wednesday, March 27th, 2019, Josephine Dumkrieger passed away at home at the age of 90 with family by her side. Josie was born on August 2, 1928 in San Pedro to John and Mary Stanich. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Merle (Red) Dumkrieger, her brothers, Roy Stanich, Tom Stanich and her sister, Helen Main. She is survived by her son, John Dumkrieger (Judy) and daughter, Linda Jones (Larry Jones). Josie has two grandchildren, Erik Jones and Shonda Cleveland and four great- grandchildren, Tyler Jones, Jarod Jones, Faith Cleveland and Wyatt Cleveland. The funeral service will be held Friday, April 26th, at 11:30 am at Luyben Dilday Mortuary, 5161 Arbor Rd., in Long Beach CA. Please sign the guestbook at www.luybendilday.com and www.presstelegram.com/obits Luyben Dilday Mortuary (562) 425-6401
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 14, 2019