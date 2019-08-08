|
July 13, 1943 - Aug. 1, 2019 Jovanne Marie Napaleton passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born on July 13, 1943 in San Pedro, CA to Anthony and Ann Napaleton, and was the eldest of three children. She attended Mary Star of The Sea Elementary School and graduated from San Pedro High School in 1962. Jovanne worked as a Dental Assistant for several years, and later attended Los Angeles Harbor College, where she studied Interior Design. Her artistic abilities, coupled with her easy-going personality eventually led her to establish her own wholesale business, Jovanne's Ceramics, that was successfully operated from the early 1980s through the late 1990s. Jovanne's Ceramics not only provided wedding favors and centerpieces for almost every wedding and Florist in San Pedro, it was also a fun-loving place that enabled the public to paint ceramics in a group setting. On any given day, you could hear laughter coming from the windows when entering the premises. The loudest laugh coming from Jovanne's mother Ann, who loyally painted alongside her daughter, her family and friends daily. In addition to operating her business, Jovanne also worked part-time as a Recreation Assistant for Los Angeles Recreation and Parks at Anderson Memorial Senior Center for the past 30 years. In Jovanne's free time, she loved watching the LA Dodgers and LA Lakers play. She was a devoted daughter, sister, niece, cousina and friend to many. She loved her family unconditionally and helped care for her mother Ann for the last 15 years. She also played an instrumental role in helping raise her young cousins, Michelle and Marie, as well as filling the role of a grandmother to Marie's children, Braden and Brooke, who she loved dearly. Jovanne is survived by her mother Ann Napaleton, brother Albert Napaleton, sister Ann (Bob) Miles, and many beloved cousins. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jovanne Napaleton's name to: Miller Children's Hospital / Cherise Meri Laulhere Child Life Program or Jonathan Jacques Children's Cancer Institute. https://www.millerchildrenshospitallb.org/giving. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4pm-7pm at McNerneys Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at Green Hills Memorial Chapel followed by entombment. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 8, 2019