Joy Wells McLaughlan passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on April 8, 2019 after a long and brave battle with cancer. Born on New Year's Eve, 1948, she embraced the world with her bright spirit and energy for 70 years. Joy adored, nurtured and encouraged her son and her two daughters and she found great pleasure in staying home with them during their formative years. Her children always felt their mother's pride and love. At age 40 Joy began cultivating her own education. While still raising two very active teenagers, she earned a dual credential and Masters in Special Education. Joy proudly taught at Torrance High School for 15 years. In June of 2002, Joy fell head over heels in love with Pete and married him in October of 2004. After her retirement, Joy loved traveling the world with Pete, staying active, going to "lunch and a movie," gathering with family and friends, watching the Dodger games, and spending lots of time with her grandchildren. She played bridge weekly with her mother, Mary Lou, who was her life-long best friend. Joy was an artist in the kitchen, on the canvas, and on the sewing machine. She truly loved people and believed that happiness was a gift as well as a habit. Joy always said her family members were her closest friends and she felt her family was her greatest blessing. Joy is preceded in death by her father, Ernie, and she is survived by her mother, three brothers, her devoted husband, her son and 2 daughters, 2 step-daughters, 13 adoring grandchildren, all of her nieces, nephews and in-laws, her bridge group, and many, many wonderful friends. Joy was an extraordinary person and she will be dearly missed, but her bright energy, optimism, and love for people will be carried on through the memories of all those who knew and loved her. Come help us celebrate the life and spirit of our beautiful Joy on Sunday, April 21st, at Rice Mortuary in Torrance, CA. Services will begin at 11:00 am. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 14, 2019