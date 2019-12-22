|
We are sad to announce, with heavy hearts, the loss of our Mother. She passed peacefully, at home, on December 14, 2019, with her four children and first-born granddaughter present. She was born in Detroit, MI on June 9, 1934 to John and Emma Trompics, the last of seven siblings. She met Jim Beach and they married on June 1, 1957. They packed up their two toddlers and collie Heather in 1962 and headed west to the land of opportunity, where their two sons were then born. Joyce was a homemaker, while Jim worked for Garrett AiResearch for 34 years. When her children were older she worked at Gemco and Bank of America. She was always on a bowling team and loved Bingo at the Elks Lodge, even up until the Fall of this year! She loved her home and tending to her roses and tangerine tree, toast with butter and honey, with a cup of coffee ("my usual"), porch sittin' in her swing, soaking up some sun, "Days of Our Lives", Elephants and trips to New Mexico, for visits with her daughters and granddaughters and the many friends she'd made over nearly 40 years. She was a #1 Dodgers Fan (although not too happy with them lately) and named her feral cat "Andr‚", after Ethier. Joyce's husband passed away in 2003 and she has lived independently, in their home, the last 16 years. She is survived by daughters Joni and Sherri; sons Todd (Bridgette) and Jamie (Angela); daughter-in-law Trish; granddaughters Raina (Adam), Marissa (Scotty), Brianne and Taylor, as well as many nieces and nephews, who will miss her consistent birthday and various greeting cards . . . another of her passions. Known for her jazzy outfits and matching baubles . . . please feel free to wear your best chartreuse, or leopard print, in her honor. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's, in her name, as she has done for many years and will continue to do, through her children. A loving and generous Mom and Gram, always there when needed, she will be sorely missed by many . . . . "Thank you" Viewing will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Lighthouse Memorials and Reception, Rice Center, in Torrance from 4-8pm. The Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Gardena, at 11:30am followed by burial at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. Please go to the website for Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Check back to view the online Video Tribute.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 22, 2019