|
|
May 26, 1931 - April 30, 2019 Joyce Marion Seeley born Marion Joyce Gustafson on May 26, 1931 in Orange, New Jersey to Raymond T. and Genevieve J. Gustafson. Younger brother Theodore (Gus) Gustafson. Raised in Chicago, she moved to Southern CA in her late teens where she met her husband, Edward Ira Seeley of Manhattan Beach. Her parents and brother followed her to California where the family remained. She and Edward married in 1957 at Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes and raised their four children on Maria Avenue in Redondo Beach, where Joyce resided until 2003. She was widowed at the early age of 41 and raised her children with a loving and kind hand. She went back to school and graduated from El Camino College with a passion for computers. She worked in import and export and finally found a job at a computer learning center where she worked for several years. She retired while working for her eldest son, Keith, who owned a fencing company in Wilmington. She managed the office and loved to work with him and all his employees. Keith passed away in 1994 and Joyce decided to retire soon after. She was a member of TOPS in Redondo Beach and Lawndale for almost 50 years and formed many long term friendships with her fellow members. She loved attending meetings every Thursday and went to as many TOPS retreats as she could in places like Hawaii and Prescott, AZ. Joyce moved to Gardena in 2003 to a senior mobile home park and made many more friends and contributed to the park newspaper using her computer skills. She is survived by her three children, Cindy Seeley, Chris Seeley and Vicky Ezzell, her daughter in law, SueAnn Seeley, her son in law, Todd E. Ezzell and her four grandchildren, Blake, Carissa, Todd Jr. and Amanda. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 1pm in the Chapel at Pacific Crest Cemetery in Redondo Beach.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 5, 2019