Dec. 14, 1928 - April 28, 2020 Joyce Spang, longtime resident of Torrance, passed away @ 91. Originally from Georgia, she came west to CA @ age 8. Joyce earned her Bachelor's Degree from UCLA and had a long career as a schoolteacher. For over 60 yrs she attended Christ the King Lutheran Church. Joyce was active in the PTA, Girl Scouting, Kings' Squares, and Neighbor to Neighbor. Joyce always enjoyed crafts including pottery, ceramics, dollmaking and needlework. She liked to waterski and go on ocean cruises. Joyce is survived by her 3 daughters, Sandra, Jill & Dianne and one grandchild, Samantha. Her husband, Harold Spang of Torrance, predeceased Joyce by 14 yrs. Mem Srv @ CTK TBA.


Published in Daily Breeze on May 31, 2020.
