McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church
870 W. 8th St.
San Pedro, CA
View Map
Jozica "Josie" Mijat


1940 - 2019
May 25, 1940 - July 30, 2019 Jozica "Josie" Mijat, age 79, died peacefully in her sleep with son Marko by her side on July 30, 2019. Josie was beloved by her family and friends. Born May 25, 1940 in Kocevje, Slovenia, arriving to the US with husband Marijan and son Igor Marko in 1969 to join his father who arrived in the late 1930s and mother, and along with two sisters who arrived in the early 50s. Josie was a very dedicated homemaker, she started working in accounting for an international shipping courier due to her previous administrative experience in Slovenia, later worked in elementary school playground, as she loved children, instilling in them confidence and principles to succeed personally and professionally. She enjoyed having quality time with family, dancing with husband at home and Croatian Hall, reading, painting, listening to classical and music from the homeland, cooking and gardening. Besides being a very loving and supportive mother and wife, she was very spiritual and had a most wonderfully loving presence. She is predeceased by her parents; Amalija and Jozef Krajsek, husband Marijan, son, Marjan Kuzma, sisters Dragica Matjasec, Olga Zupancic, Toncka Zupan, sister-in-law, Ruza Marincovic and brother Franci Zupancic; and survived by her son Marko, sister Ljubica Mohar, sister-in-law Zvonimira Kuran, nieces Polona, Snezana, Vesna, Irena, Zlatka, Lisa, Lori and Karolina and nephews Tonci, Roman and John. Godsons Nick Ljubic and Michael Sestic, Goddaughters Mary Ann Milutin and Karolina Vukojevic Gomez, along with family and friends in Los Angeles, New York, Croatia, Slovenia, Germany and Australia. Everybody loved Josie as she was full of kindness and compassion for everybody, a true friend and peacemaker walking in God's love. Visitation will be held on Sunday, 5-7p.m. followed by a Vigil Service 7:00 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, August 5th, at 10:30am, at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 870 W. 8th St., San Pedro, CA 90731. Interment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 2, 2019
