October 27, 1925 - November 7, 2019 Juanita (Nita) Albright Davies, lovingly known as "Mima," passed away at her San Pedro home November 7, 2019. Nita was born on October 27, 1925 in Fillmore, California to Delbert and Beulah Albright. Raised in Los Angeles, CA, Nita moved to San Pedro in 1959 where she raised her 2 sons and 1 daughter while she worked as an elementary teacher and administrator at Fifteenth Street Elementary School in San Pedro. Over her lifetime, Nita had many hobbies and activities including sailing, swimming, kayaking, sewing, making home made jam (raspberry, boysenberry and strawberry were everyone's favorites) but most of all she loved being with her family. Nita is survived by her children, Daryl, Douglas and Lynne, 6 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Nita on December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Rolling Hills Covenant (at the smaller chapel) located at 2221 Palos Verdes Dr. North, Lomita, California. In lieu of flowers, Nita's family has requested donations be given to the Delta Psi Scholarship Fund that Nita supported for over 60 years. Donations should be mailed directly to Dee Nishimoto, Delta Psi Scholarship Fund. P.O. Box 1268, Artesia, CA 90702 and should be made out to "DKG Delta Psi Scholarship Fund."
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 16, 2019