01/31/1929 - 02/14/2020 Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Great Aunt, and friend, passed away on February 14th, 2020 at the age of 91. The eldest Daughter of Merrill John White and Ruth Elizabeth White she was born and raised in San Pedro where she remained a resident her entire life. After graduating from San Pedro High School, she attended beauty college where she received her degree in Cosmotology. She excelled in her profession for many years. She was also loved by many during her years as a pre-school teacher at Wee Tot Nursery School in San Pedro. In 1950 she married her lifelong partner, Fred O. Bender Jr. She is predeceased by her Father, Merrill John White; Mother, Ruth Elizabeth White; sister, Delores Ann White and husband Fred O. Bender Jr. She is survived by her Daughter, Cheryl Lomonaco; Daughter, Darlene Funk; Son-In-Law, Leonard Funk; Grandson, Christopher Funk and his wife Mari; Grandson Michael Funk; Granddaughter, Rebecca Funk Soto her husband Tony Soto and her first Great Grandchild, Baby Girl Soto who will arrive this spring. She is also survived by Nephews David, Donald, Daniel, Kenneth, and Bill Bender of Washington State, and Gary Bender of St. Louis MO. The most involved Grandma ever, she never missed a birthday, sporting event, performance, recital or special event in their lives. She is adored by her Grandchildren. Constantly involved with many organizations such as Women of the Moose as an officer, Campfire Girl and Girl Scout Leader, Job's Daughters Council Member and member of the Order of the Eastern Star, she enjoyed all these many activities. Always an avid crafter, cook, baker her real passion was being a miniaturist. Belonging to many groups she loved making, building, and designing doll houses and miniature room boxes. So talented at this hobby she was asked to teach classes at the conventions occasionally. We are thankful for the wonderful care she recieved at Little Company of Mary Hospital after her lung/liver cancer diagnosis. We are very greatful to her wonderful neighbors, Tessa Cruse and David Brooker for being there for her and for us when needed. Your love and support is greatly appreciated. Juanita will be missed by many. Visitation will be at Green Hills Memorial Park, Monday, February 24th 4-8pm. Services will be Tuesday, February 25th at 11:30am. Please sign the guestbook at greenhillsmortuary.com and dailybreeze.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 21, 2020