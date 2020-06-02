Juanita Cresap Froelich
1924 - 2020
Juanita Cresap Froelich of El Segundo, CA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 95. Juanita was born November 2, 1924 in Los Angeles, CA to Victor and Gladys Cresap. Juanita graduated from Inglewood High School in 1942. She joined the Navy during WWII and was stationed in San Diego, CA. Juanita was a graduate of UCLA, Class of 1950. She worked as a Public Accountant for many years and was actively involved in Girl Scouts and Job's Daughters.

Juanita was married for 64 years to her husband, William (Bill) Froelich, who preceded her in death. She is survived by their children, Judith Froelich Brown and husband Roger of Kingwood, Texas, Jennifer Froelich Davies and husband Edd of El Segundo, CA, and William Albert Froelich Jr. and wife Elaine of Rosharon, Texas. Her grandchildren, Trace Davies Gius, Matthew Brown Sunderman, Daniel Brown, Tyler Davies, Taylor Davies, William Froelich III, Kristen Froelich, and Winston Froelich and her great grandchildren, Jordon Moore and Amelia Gius. Private services and interment with her husband, Bill Froelich, will be held at the National Cemetery in San Diego.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Shriners for children medical center in memory of Juanita Froelich, 909 S. Fair Oaks, Pasadena, CA 91105
or online at https://www.shrinershosptialforchildren.org/shc/donate

Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 2, 2020.
