September 10, 1939 - September 10, 2019 Judith Ann (Greenwald) Scatoloni passed away peacefully with her family on September 10, 2019 in Manhattan Beach California. Judy was born September 10, 1939 in Kansas City Missouri, attended Ruskin High School and the University of Kansas, where she earned a BA in History. While at KU she met her husband Guido (Joe) Scatoloni. They both moved to Southern California after graduation, where they settled in Manhattan Beach and Judy began teaching high school. She taught World History and Psychology at Torrance High School for 30 Years. During this time she also earned her Masters Degree at Pepperdine University in School Administration. She resided in Manhattan Beach, California with her husband for 57 years where she raised two children. Judy was an avid reader and she loved to travel. After high school she worked in Yellowstone National Park and that experience was the beginning of her desire to see the world. Judy was able to share her experiences from her extensive travels in Asia, Canada, Cuba, Europe, Mexico, United States and her archeological digs. Judy was above all a remarkable educator who was able to introduce the gift of art, history and traveling into an exciting cultural experience for all that knew her. She loved being a mother, grandmother, wife, teacher and friend. Judy was a caring person with a love to share her knowledge with anyone and everyone. Her passion for learning was an inspiration to all of us. She was a docent at the Palos Verdes Art Center for many years. Judy was also a member of St. Cross Episcopal Church in Hermosa Beach. She loved to tend to her English garden. Her beautiful smile never left her and she will be greatly missed. We were blessed to have had her in our lives. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Guido (Joe) Scatoloni; her children Sara Christina Scatoloni White, John Scatoloni; three grandchildren Theo White, Marco White and Sara Anabella White. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert C. Greenwald, her mother Lucille S Greenwald and her sister Sarah Jane Matthews. Donations can be made to American Diabetes Assn. https://ww.diabetes.org/diabetes/type-1.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 10, 2019