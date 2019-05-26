|
Oct 20, 1925 - Apr 28, 2019 On Sunday April 28, 2019 Judith Elaine Elliott Dalton passed away at the age of 93. She is survived by her daughter Judith Elliott and her son Russ Elliott. Also her grandchild Conner Young, great great grandchild Ella Auten and godchild/niece Nancy Jane Mazi. Elaine was born in Youngstown Ohio, the youngest and last of six children. She became a nurse through the Cadet Nursing Program and followed her dreams coming to California to nurse for the next 50 years. She met the love of her life Russ and married him December 24, 1947. Her memorial service will be June 1, 2019 at 3 o'clock at Ascension Lutheran Church 26231 Silver Spur Road, RPV 90275.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 26, 2019