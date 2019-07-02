Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Finwall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith N. Finwall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith N. Finwall Obituary
03/20/1937 - 06/28/2019 Judith N. Finwall, 82, of Rancho Palos Verdes, lost her 20 year fight with Parkinson's disease on June 28th, 2019. Judith was born on March 20th, 1937, in Boston Massachusetts to Kenneth and Marion Nighman. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 6th, at 11:00 AM, at McNerney's Mortuary, with a reception to follow at the family home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinson's Resource Organization (PRO), 74090 El Paseo, Unit 104, Palm Desert CA, 92260. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.