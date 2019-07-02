|
03/20/1937 - 06/28/2019 Judith N. Finwall, 82, of Rancho Palos Verdes, lost her 20 year fight with Parkinson's disease on June 28th, 2019. Judith was born on March 20th, 1937, in Boston Massachusetts to Kenneth and Marion Nighman. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 6th, at 11:00 AM, at McNerney's Mortuary, with a reception to follow at the family home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinson's Resource Organization (PRO), 74090 El Paseo, Unit 104, Palm Desert CA, 92260. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 2, 2019