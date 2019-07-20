|
|
March 15, 1943 - June 18, 2019 Judy Bell Gustafson passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's on June 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 15, 1943 in Huntington Beach, CA to Bill and Mary (Wyatt) Bell. Her family subsequently moved to Bettendorf, IA in 1957. While in high school, Judy was a member of the drill team as well as part of the yearbook staff. It was also in high school when she met her future husband, Chet Gustafson. After high school, Judy continued her education at Augustana College, majoring in education. Judy and Chet were married shortly after her graduation on June 19, 1965. A move in 1968 brought them to Torrance where Judy soon found a job as a teacher, a career she would succeed in until retirement in 2001. In June 2015 Judy and Chet celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Her last move occurred in 2016 to West Chester, PA in order to be closer to her daughters and their families. Judy was known for her love of family. She was hostess to numerous family dinners to celebrate special events and holidays which were often attended by close friends as well. She enjoyed making the holidays special: assembling "the funnies" gifts for Christmas and making homemade bread and turkey soup the day after Christmas. Genealogy was a special passion of hers for a number of years during which she amassed a large and fascinating family history. Other interests included gardening, flower arranging and giving of her time as a volunteer reader to first graders. Judy, along with her husband, helped to serve meals to the homeless one night a month with Monday Night meals and was active in a once-a-week bible study called Morning Glories. Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years Chet Gustafson, daughter Christy and husband Carmen Cosentino, daughter Jeannie and husband Dave Armbruster and as well as three grandsons Jeremy, Eli and Wiliam. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations in her honor can be made to the First Lutheran School library at First Lutheran School in Torrance.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 20, 2019