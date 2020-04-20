|
|
On April 3, 2020, Judy Jan Dooros Warren, loving sister, aunt, niece and friend passed away at age 64. Judy Jan was born on October 7, 1955 in San Pedro, California to James and Irma Dooros. She was a lifelong and proud resident of San Pedro. She was a graduate of San Pedro High School. She worked for Los Angeles Unified School District in San Pedro for the past twenty six years where she made many lifelong friends.
Judy was an avid basketball and football fan. She religiously followed her teams the Lakers and the Rams. Judy was an advocate for all animals, but particularly loved her 2 dogs Chili and Cinnamon. She was incredibly generous and gave selflessly to all who knew or met her. Her generous nature, her infectious grin, and her kind and compassionate spirit will be truly missed.
Judy Jan was preceded in death by her husband John, her father James, and her mother Irma. She is survived by: sisters Jaime, Diane and Trish; brothers-in-law Sal and John; nieces Deanne and Desarae and nephew Philip; Uncle Elmer; and cousins Mike, Ron and Dave. A celebration of her life and a scattering of her ashes will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 20, 2020