Julene Nicole Casares, age 45, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was a graduate of San Pedro High School in 1992 and received an Associate's Degree in Nursing at Los Angeles Harbor College in 1999 and a BSN from the University of Phoenix, in 2014. Julene worked as a Registered Nurse in Torrance and San Pedro, CA at Little Company of Mary and Prime Surgery Center. She was a bright personality and enjoyed a rich social life, making friends everywhere and anywhere. Julene traveled frequently to spend time with loved ones. This led her to Italy and the Greek Islands in 2017 and all over the US, eventually settling in Denver, CO in 2018. She led an active lifestyle and could be found swimming weekly at the local YMCA and hiking the nature trail behind her house in Denver. Julene had a talent for interior design and an eye for fashion. Family and friends would enroll her help to decorate their homes. Frequenting arts and crafts fairs and second-hand stores, she amassed a designer-worthy collection of vintage clothing and jewelry, which she exhibited on many occasions- beautifully dressed and always ready for a good time. More than anything, Julene cherished being an Auntie to her two nephews, who she'd entertain endlessly with water games, playing dress-up, singing, and dancing. They were the loves of her life. Preceded in death by her father, Steve Casares; Julene is survived by her mother, Theresa Casares; brother, Steven Casares and his wife, Robin Casares; sister, Domini Sanchez and her husband, Phillip Sanchez, and their two sons; boyfriend, Pete Froyen; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Services for Julene will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at Mary Star of the Sea Parish, 877 W. 7th St, San Pedro, CA. In lieu of flowers or gifts the family has set up a donation page with the ASPCA to honor her and her deep love for animals, and especially dogs. You can donate here: https://secure.aspca.org/team/julene-s-memorial-donation-page
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 22, 2019