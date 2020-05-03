November 26, 1923 - April 5, 2020 Julia O'Connor passed away on April 5, 2020 in Torrance, CA at the age of 96 with her children by her side. Julie was born in Havelock, Nebraska on November 26, 1923 to Joseph James Bartlett and Sylvia Sara McComas Bartlett. The family moved to Los Angeles, CA around 1925 and lived in Los Angeles first, then Anaheim, and then LA again. Prior to marrying Thomas Roderick O'Connor, she moved to Berkley, CA (1944) to live with "Tom" as he was discharged from the Marine Corp. They met at Fremont High School in Los Angeles prior to Tom enlisting in the Navy in June 1942 and his transfer to the Marine Corp in 1943. They later moved to LA again, then Fawnskin, CA and lastly to Torrance, CA in 1954. Julie was predeceased by her husband of 50 years on April 25, 1995. During WWII, Julie worked at Lockheed on the aircraft assembly line as a riveter. She was immensely proud of her time spent assembling aircraft as part of what was then referred to as the "Rosie the Riveter" crew which was up to that time considered "a man's job". She was the "blocker role" working the back side of the wing including sometimes being on the inside of the wing for final assembly. Julie was a faithful member of Seaside Community Church in Torrance for almost 40 years. She was always there to help in anyway and for years she played "the bells" in the bell choir. She also was a long-time member of the Seaside Seniors group. She thought of the congregation as her second family and was dearly loved by all. Julie was predeceased by her sister Ruth Bartlett Babbitt and her stepmother Ruth A Ott Bartlett. She is survived by her two children, Sylvia "Sue" Tibbitt and Timothy "Tim" O'Connor; grandchildren (4) Paul H. Tibbitt IV (Maryanne Dacey) Valerie DeCrescenzo (Eric DeCrescenzo) Sean O'Connor (Jill Thompson) Kellie Hancock (Ron Hancock), great grandchildren (12) Jack Tibbitt - Averie Seargent / Dana DeCrescenzo Odin-Otto-Opal O'Connor Nathan-Mia-Olive-Wyatt-Bailey-Sawyer Hancock. Julie was not only a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister to the immediate family. She was also known as "Little Granny" to the extended family the DeCrescenzo's and their three additional son's families and five more great grandchildren. All of the great grandchildren love their "Little Granny" and will miss her dearly. Julie was a stay home mom the majority of her married life, but once the kids were gone she decided to join the work force and worked at JC Penney in the Del Amo Mall, primarily in the infants sections and loved meeting all of the families and babies that came in. She worked there for 15 years before retiring. Julie will be interned with Tom at Riverside National Cemetery once the Safer at Home requirements are lifted. A celebration of her life will be scheduled accordingly. Julie was an avid believer in charitable donations and supported up to 31 charities including several veterans' organizations, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the "AMVETS National Service Foundation".





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store