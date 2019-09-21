|
12/10/1959 - 9/13/2019 Julianne "Juli" Kahaawinui Simon passed peacefully on September 13, 2019 from stage 4, ALK positive lung cancer at the age of 59. She received her diagnosis in 2015, and from that point on, she underwent the recommended treatments bravely and with determination. Through it all, Juli pursued the ultimate goal she had in life; to express her love for her family and friends through acts of kindness and generosity. She spent the final two weeks of her life in the care of Kaiser Permanente (KP) Home Hospice and the wonderful staff and volunteers of Caring House in Torrance. Her beloved dog Koda was at her side to the end. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Simon; son, Lewis Simon; sister, Suzanne (Matthew) Martinson; Nephews and Nieces, Kaena Kong, Kaheke Martinson, Keala Martinson, and Jonah Simon; great-nephews, Kalae and Kaimi Kong; and brother-in-law, Gary (Maricar) Simon. She is also survived by many adoring aunties, uncles and cousins, and friends on the Mainland and in Hawaii. Juli was predeceased by her parents, George and Bernice Kong of Honolulu. Relatives, friends, neighbors, and even strangers were often on the receiving end of Juli's thoughtfulness and generosity. Her unexpected gifts of pumpkin or banana bread, travel kits, gift cards, holiday baskets, and tote bags are legendary. These gifts were a reflection of the love in Juli's heart for the people she met on her journey through life. Thank you to Dr. Shu-Chieng Hsieh, Dr. Jeannie Han, Dr. Sai-Hong Ignatius Ou, and Giang Ha, RN for the excellent care they provided. Our special thanks also go to the wonderful and caring staffs of KP Anaheim Radiation Oncology, KP South Bay Oncology, and KP South Bay Emergency Departments. Finally, words cannot convey our deep gratitude and appreciation to the nurses, aides, housekeepers, transporters, clerks, phlebotomists, physicians and others who gave their hearts to Juli during her recent KP South Bay hospitalizations. No funeral is planned, in keeping with Juli's wishes. In lieu of flowers or Koden, please consider making a donation to the PKD Foundation (www.pkdcure.org/tribute-donation/)
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 21, 2019