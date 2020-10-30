September 3, 1924 - October 18, 2020 Beloved long time resident of San Pedro/Rancho Palos Verdes, Julie Hansen finished her race on the morning of Oct. 18, 2020 in Torrance Ca, after suffering complications due to heart failure. Julie was born in Bergen, Norway in 1924, spent her youth and early adulthood with her loving family, learning to care for others with a sense of humor and a joyful spirit, no matter what hardships might come. Ever resilient, even during the occupation of WWII, a rousting in the mountains by Nazi troops couldn't deter her from remaining seated on the trunk full of rifles which they never knew were there. Julie first came to this country in 1947 to visit a beloved Aunt in New York. She worked for a short time for two families, in NY caring for their children, the other in Florida for an industrial executive and his wife. Upon returning to Norway she worked for the city of Bergen as a bookkeeper. She met her devoted husband Birger at a dance at the Norwegian American club, and he pursued her til he won her hand. After they married in Norway, she soon followed Birger to San Pedro, Ca., in Aug. 1954, with a little one on the way, the first of three daughters. Julie didn't have time to adjust to her new life before diving headlong ino the many Norwegian organizations Birger was involved with, not to mention a stern Norwegian mother in law in house. Their anchor was the Norwegian Seamans Church which kept a sometimes rocky ship moving forward. Julie spent years serving at church, Hygga, Sons of Norway, Girl Scouts and other social involvements. She became known for her cooking and baking, as well as her hospitality and warm heart. Many still reminisce over her meatballs, waffles or Julebrød. Julie had a love for people, and her faith gave her strength and a spirit of helpfulness which spread into countless lives, even working for a time at Old Swedes at Ports o' Call, which was a personal blessing to her. Julie was a thriving vibrant 96 year old, sharp as a tack and filled with a lust for living. She was ever grateful for her loving children and precious grand and great grandchildren, her dear friends and community. Her sense of humor served us all well through good times and hard ones too. Julie is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 54 years, Birger and 3 brothers and sister in Norway. Julie is survived by daughters, Edith Hansen Mysen, Kristi (Mickey) Main, Julie Hansen (Chuck); grandchildren, Michael (Kelly) Main, Ryan Hansen, Bill (Christina) Main, Abraham (Samantha) Root, Solveig (Ole Martin) Huser Olsen, Dylan Main, Hanne Marie Mysen; great grands, Elissa, Emma, Zachary, Luke, Rolf Karsten, Amelia Julie, Dagmar Alfhild, and a little one on the way, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. Private burial at sea will be announced by family at a later time. A memorial will be scheduled as soon as a Church gathering is permitted in San Pedro and also in Norway. If anyone would like to pay tribute in the form of a donation to the Norwegian Seamans Church San Pedro, Ca., it would be greatly appreciated. Who could ever fill your shoes Mamma?





