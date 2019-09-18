|
May 3, 1941 - August 27, 2019 Born on May 3, 1941 to Albert and Carmen Alvarez, Julie passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019. The eldest of 4 children, Dennis, Annette (Jack) Holt, and Jeannette (Larry) Smock. She attended Barton Hill Elementary, Dana Jr. High and San Pedro High School. Julie married Dave Soto in 1957 and had 4 children David (Virginia) Soto, Ron (James) Soto, Leslie (Mickey) Rivers and Shelley Soto. Julie then married Alex Soto and had a daughter, Brianna Soto. After her marriage to Alex, Julie was intent on providing for her family and raising her children. During her lifetime, she had a career that bridged many fields including clerical, restaurant host, phone communications, assembly and the avionics industry. In 1977, Julie married Steve Bebich, who predeceased her in April of 2019. Their marriage spanned 42 years as a blended family of 10. Julie and Steve resided in Long Beach and were actively involved in the community including various school districts, hospitals, retirement centers and Toberman's Community Center in San Pedro. She also enjoyed travelling with the PT cruisers club to Las Vegas and various other cities. Julie filled her life with music, cooking and family events. She was spontaneous and knew how to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. She especially loved passing on her family tradition of making tamales during the Christmas season. Julie loved her role as Nana, Grandma and Great grandma to grandchildren: Karen Soto, Laura (Steve) Doyal, David Soto, Joy (Josh) Keith and Brendon Rivers; Great-grandchildren Alyssa Ortiz, Victoria and Stephen Doyal, Eleanor Soto and Yazmine Colon. Julie touched many lives with her passion for life, her bright energetic personality and her laughter. She will be truly missed by all who came in contact with her and she will be forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 @ 11:30 at the Top of The Market Restaurant, Ports of Call Village, 1190 Nagoya Way, San Pedro.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 18, 2019