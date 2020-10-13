1/1
Kaoru Merry "Kay" Satow
August 27, 1921 - October 5, 2020 Please join us to celebrate the life of Kay Satow. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tabo Satow. The Satow Family was one of the largest pioneering families & prominent businesses in the City of Hawthorne, beginning in the early 1900s. Also preceding her, parents Kumahiko and Tsumo Kani; brothers, George Shinochi & Frank Masato; and sister, Dorothy Ritsuko Kani. Kay is survived by her brother, Melvin Kani (June); son, Dr. Deane Satow, DDS (Eleanor); daughter, Kathleen Kadoguchi (Ronald, deceased), daughter, Jerilyn Yaghlagian; nephews, Steven Kani (Becky Thomas) & Darren Kani (Stephanie, daughters Aiko & Teah); granddaughters, Leslie Kolodziej (Ken) & Kelly Bennett (Darren); great-grandchildren, Jordan & Taylor Bennett and Kyle, Lauren & Morgan Kolodziej. Viewing Friday 10/16, 3-7P@ Halverson, Stone & Myers Mortuary in Torrance. Graveside service Saturday 10/17, 10A@ Green Hills Memorial Park. Reception to follow. Halverson, Stone & Myers Mortuary 310-328-1223


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Halverson, Stone & Myers Mortuary
1223 Cravens Ave
Torrance, CA 90501
3103281223
