Karen Lee Swiger
10/24/1940 - 7/2/2020 Karen Swiger, 79, was born and raised on a family farm in Iowa. She graduated high school from Lenox, IA, an accomplished musician. Spending time during her young adult years living in several states, she settled in California, working the majority of her career as an administrative assistant for DIRECTV. After retirement and until her death, she worked as a bookkeeper, saying it kept her mind sharp. Feisty, fun loving and determined, she fought through 3 previous heart surgeries but succumbed to a stroke before she could face the fourth. Karen was "adopted" by friends who treated her like family, for which she was grateful. She was preceded in death by her parents (Homer and Leona Minnick) and younger siblings (Hal Minnick and Connie Booth) and her beloved son, Thomas Edward (Buddy) Swiger. Her daughters (Kylee Albright and Karlene Mullin), daughter-in-law (Crystal Swiger) and grandchildren survive her. All of her grandchildren were important to her (Nathan and Kelsey Albright, Travis Taylo and Taylor Mullin, Zacharia and Maxx Swiger), especially Zack and Maxx who held an extra special place in her heart.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 19, 2020.
