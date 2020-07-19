Karen Mikkelsen

September 2, 1932 - July 5, 2020 On the morning of July 5, 2020, Karen passed away peacefully with her husband Arne by her side. Karen was 87 years old. Karen Titland was born in the beautiful town of Bergen, Norway on September 2nd, 1932. She was the youngest of four daughters of Ole and Maria Titland. In 1955, she moved to America to live in bustling Brooklyn, New York with her fianc‚e Arne Mikkelsen. The two were wedded on January 7th, 1956 and were happily married for 64 years. In 1957, they moved to California where their two sons, Ole Steven and Erik Andrew were born and raised. They settled in Palos Verdes where they have lived since 1978. Karen was a selfless individual who did a lot of community volunteer work in the public school system, as well as with the local youth sports environment. Karen was also very active in the Norwegian community in and around the Los Angeles area she was especially passionate about her involvement at the Norwegian Seaman's Church in San Pedro and Nansen Field in Palos Verdes. Karen is survived by her husband, Arne; her two sons, Ole and Erik; daughters-in-law, Monique Mikkelsen & Sue Glanzrock; and her three grandchildren, Kameren, Jax and Carter Mikkelsen.





