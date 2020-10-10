1/2
Karl Henry Silva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
02/08/1955 - 09/30/2020 It is with the utmost sadness that we announce the death of Karl Silva. He passed away in the early morning of September 30, 2020 at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Kim Silagy; daughter, Angelica Silva; sister, Olivia Maiser, and numerous friends and relatives. He is predeceased by parents, Hank and Lupe Silva. Karl was 65 years old and resided in the South Bay his entire life. Karl had a strong sense of self and was always true to his convictions. He had many hobbies, photography being the one he was most passionate about. His photos adorn our home. He will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity to meet him. Services were held Thursday, 10/08/2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved