02/08/1955 - 09/30/2020 It is with the utmost sadness that we announce the death of Karl Silva. He passed away in the early morning of September 30, 2020 at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Kim Silagy; daughter, Angelica Silva; sister, Olivia Maiser, and numerous friends and relatives. He is predeceased by parents, Hank and Lupe Silva. Karl was 65 years old and resided in the South Bay his entire life. Karl had a strong sense of self and was always true to his convictions. He had many hobbies, photography being the one he was most passionate about. His photos adorn our home. He will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity to meet him. Services were held Thursday, 10/08/2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





