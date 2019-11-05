|
|
01/07/1964 - 10/07/2019 An Ode to Daisy Katherine Ann (Teter) Falcon (55) a long time resident of Lomita, California, left us on October 7, 2019 in the Ronald Reagan Wing at UCLA Medical Center surrounded by family. Parents Keith and Barbara (Brown) Teter were blessed with her on January 7, 1964 in Wayne County Michigan. She later married her handyman, Wayne Falcon, on March 30, 1991 at the Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes California. The day was storybook. Her enjoyment of the outdoors, travel, photography, fishing, creating, gardening, and Zest for life will be pleasures and memories carried on by her husband and three children; Megan Elise, Matthew Wayne, and Emily Louise through-out their lives. There was always a special place in her heart for babies and animals, but still had plenty of room for family and friends. Kat's Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2019 at 516 N PCH in Redondo Beach, California at 2:00 pm.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 5, 2019