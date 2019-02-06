Home

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coastal Funeral Center
Lomita, CA
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Coastal Funeral Center
Lomita, CA
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Hills Memorial Park
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
August 25, 1925 - January 29, 2019 Katherine (Konoloff) Lara passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 29, 2019, in Redondo Beach, California – she was 93 years young. A rosary will be held in loving memory for her this Friday, February 8th, 2019 at 6:00p.m., at Coastal Funeral Center in Lomita. A viewing will also be taking place from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Internment and ceremony will be held the following day, Saturday February 9th, at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. A daughter of Russian immigrants, Katherine was born in Los Angeles on August 25, 1925. At only 17, she started work at the canneries in San Pedro and continued to do so for the duration of WWII and well after. On June 7, 1952, Katherine married David Manuel Lara. She went on to be a loving mother of two boys and a devoted wife of 63 years, until David's passing in 2015. Katherine was a long-time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Guild at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. She is survived by her sister, two sons, and two grandsons. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00188620-image-1.jpg
