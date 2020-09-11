1/1
Kathleen Dianne Byrnes
Kathleen Byrnes, 69, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020. She worked Security at the Aerospace Corp in El Segundo, enjoyed being a Mary Kay consultant and met Mary Kay in Dallas. Hope Chapel was her special place to worship, volunteer and go on trips. She will be missed by her twin sister, Karen (Ed) Grab; brother, John Seeley, sister-in-law Janet (Raymond) Seeley; niece Valerie (Mark) Keach; great nephew and niece Emerson and Constance Keach. A memorial will be held at in East Lansing at a later date.


Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 11, 2020.
