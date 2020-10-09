1/1
Kathleen Keating Gallagher
1947 - 2020 Kathleen was born in Evergreen Park, IL and passed away on September 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. Kathy grew-up in Chicago, and was awarded bachelor's and master's degrees in social work from universities in Michigan and Illinois. She was employed as a social worker in Chicago prior to relocating to San Pedro in 1977. Kathy devoted her life to her family. She was a kind, gentle, generous soul who could be counted on in any situation to help and was well-loved by all. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence, her daughters Sheila Gallagher and Kara Collinsworth, granddaughter Quinn Collinsworth all of San Pedro, sister Sheila Wright of Murfreesboro TN, brother John Keating of Scottsdale AZ and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Kathleen Keating. Services will be held at Holy Trinity Parish on October 15, 2020 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kathy's favorite charity - Little Sisters of the Poor - Jeanne Jugan Residence, San Pedro.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 9, 2020.
