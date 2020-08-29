Kathleen M. (McMahon) Collins, 83, passed away surrounded by family August 3, 2020 after battling colon cancer. She was a 50 year resident of Palos Verdes Estates. Kathy was raised in Pittsfield, MA by parents Nora and Joseph McMahon. She received a scholarship to Smith College and graduated Magna Cum Laude. After marrying Miller Collins in 1962 they moved to California settling in Palos Verdes. She raised three children while attending law school in the evening and passed the Bar in 1976. She then went into private practice, specializing in Family Law and was the first woman President of the South Bay Bar Association. She retired at 80 in 2017 after practicing for 40 years. Her family fondly remembers the many years of fun, laughter and celebrations with her. She is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Jenkins of Alexandria, VA;, daughter, Jackie Collins & son in law John Grienauer of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, daughter, Melissa Collins of Boulder, CO; son, Hans Collins of Gunnison, CO; and grandson, Michael Grienauer of Portland, OR, along with many nieces and nephews. Per Kathy's wishes, no services are planned





