Kathleen (Fiamengo) Wagoner 1/16/1930 - 10/27/2019 Kathleen (Fiamengo) Wagoner, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 27, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in San Pedro on Jan. 16, 1930 to Petar and Ena Fiamengo, immigrants from Komiza, Croatia, Kathy was the oldest of four children. She attended 15th St. Elementary, Dana Jr., and San Pedro High (S '47), earning her AA at Compton College. A lifelong resident of the San Pedro and RPV area, Kathy worked at the downtown J.J. Newberry store, leaving upon marriage to her true love in 1950. In 1972, she returned to the workforce, joining LAUSD at Harlan Shoemaker School and eventually serving other local schools as Office Manager, with over 20 years at Hawaiian Ave School in Wilmington. She was a devoted and generous wife, mom, grandma and friend, a passionate volunteer, and an accomplished homemaker. Preceded in death by her husband, Earl V Wagoner, Jr and brothers Michael "Mickey" (Nora) Fiamengo and Vince ("Tootsie") Fiamengo, Kathy is survived by her sister Ina Randolph; five children: Ray (Sue) Wagoner, Jackie (Stan, deceased) Butkivich, Victor (Lea) Wagoner, Sue (Chris) Carlson and Richard (Jean) Wagoner; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to San Pedro United Methodist Church, the SPHS Swim or Boys Volleyball teams, or to your . Her family invites you to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Nov. 19 at San Pedro United Methodist Church, 580 W. 6th St., beginning at 10am.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 12, 2019