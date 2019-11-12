Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Wagoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (Fiamengo) Wagoner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen (Fiamengo) Wagoner Obituary
Kathleen (Fiamengo) Wagoner 1/16/1930 - 10/27/2019 Kathleen (Fiamengo) Wagoner, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 27, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in San Pedro on Jan. 16, 1930 to Petar and Ena Fiamengo, immigrants from Komiza, Croatia, Kathy was the oldest of four children. She attended 15th St. Elementary, Dana Jr., and San Pedro High (S '47), earning her AA at Compton College. A lifelong resident of the San Pedro and RPV area, Kathy worked at the downtown J.J. Newberry store, leaving upon marriage to her true love in 1950. In 1972, she returned to the workforce, joining LAUSD at Harlan Shoemaker School and eventually serving other local schools as Office Manager, with over 20 years at Hawaiian Ave School in Wilmington. She was a devoted and generous wife, mom, grandma and friend, a passionate volunteer, and an accomplished homemaker. Preceded in death by her husband, Earl V Wagoner, Jr and brothers Michael "Mickey" (Nora) Fiamengo and Vince ("Tootsie") Fiamengo, Kathy is survived by her sister Ina Randolph; five children: Ray (Sue) Wagoner, Jackie (Stan, deceased) Butkivich, Victor (Lea) Wagoner, Sue (Chris) Carlson and Richard (Jean) Wagoner; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to San Pedro United Methodist Church, the SPHS Swim or Boys Volleyball teams, or to your . Her family invites you to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Nov. 19 at San Pedro United Methodist Church, 580 W. 6th St., beginning at 10am.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -