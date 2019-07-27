|
August 23, 1938 - July 18, 2019 Our loving Mother passed peacefully surrounded by her family and her loving Caregiver Veronica. She is proceeded in death by her Daughter Kelly Leets/Rivera, Mother Alice Krueger and Brother Kerry Krueger. Survived by Sons Craig and Tim Leets, Todd, Tom and Preston Lyons. Sisters Karen Morehead and Karyl Martinson. Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Family and Friends. She loved her family, the beach, the great outdoors and most of all helping others. She will be missed.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 27, 2019