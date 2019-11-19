|
02/14/1927 - 11/12/2019 Katica Bozanic passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019. She was born in Komiza, Vis, Croatia to parents Ante and Katica (Zanki) Bozanic on Febuary 14, 1927. She immigrated to San Pedro in 1969 and worked at Star Kist Tuna Canary for a number of years and also at Dalmatian American Club. Katica enjoyed making Croatian desserts and singing Croatian songs. She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Marica Bozanic and brother Tony Bozanic. She is survived by her sister Seka (Sveto) Felanda and their children Elza (Valen) Hrboka & Family; and Kalina (Venko) Lisica & Family in Croatia; her sister Vinka (Jozo) Mariani, their son Lenko and grandchildren Luka and Nick of San Pedro. Also, her sister-in-law Kay Bozanic and her children Cathy (Curt) Hawkins & Family; Tanja (Miso) Pavlovic & Family of Washington and Anthony Bozanic & Family of Colorado. Katica will be greatly missed by her family, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Los Palos Convalescent Center for the wonderful care. Memorial service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children Hospital in Katica's name.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 19, 2019