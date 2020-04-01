|
Keith David Storm was called to Heaven on March 26, 2020, after a courageously fought 11-year cancer battle. Their only child, Keith was born in Inglewood in 1949 to Lorraine & David Storm. Keith lettered in Cross Country running, graduated from Inglewood High School and degreed at various colleges. Keith was in the Vietnam war with the Air Force where he worked with bomb munitions (conventional and nuclear). He was a member of IUOE Local 501 and worked for over 33 years as a Chief Operating Engineer maintaining high rise buildings. Keith's life's passions were classic cars, planes, tai chi and ballroom dancing. Keith is survived by his wife and dance partner, Mary Storm, as well as life-long friend Glenn Milligan, Car friends Larry Ruthven & Paul Evans and Engineer friend Brett Hurff. Keith's Parents preceded him in death. Keith, the "DUCKMAN" will be greatly missed by many friends including those he touched and inspired during his mighty cancer battle. A celebration of life later in the year.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 1, 2020