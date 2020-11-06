1/1
Kelly Lynn Callas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Lynn Callas, age 59, passed away on November 2, 2020 in Playa del Rey, CA due to heart complications. She is survived by her mother, Willa Ruth Clark; father, James Dennis Fry; stepmother, Rene Fern Gunari; daughter, Lacy Leigh Callas; sister, Stacy Leigh Gens; brothers, Christopher Glenn Clark and James Robert Fry; nephews, "Jimmy" Robert Fry and Colin Raymond Gens; and her niece, Marlo Marie Fry. Kelly's daughter Lacy was definitely her greatest accomplishment and was always her bright and happy place. From the minute she was born, she was so very proud of Lacy. Kelly will be missed tremendously and loved forever. May she fly free now and be an angel watching over us.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved