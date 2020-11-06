Kelly Lynn Callas, age 59, passed away on November 2, 2020 in Playa del Rey, CA due to heart complications. She is survived by her mother, Willa Ruth Clark; father, James Dennis Fry; stepmother, Rene Fern Gunari; daughter, Lacy Leigh Callas; sister, Stacy Leigh Gens; brothers, Christopher Glenn Clark and James Robert Fry; nephews, "Jimmy" Robert Fry and Colin Raymond Gens; and her niece, Marlo Marie Fry. Kelly's daughter Lacy was definitely her greatest accomplishment and was always her bright and happy place. From the minute she was born, she was so very proud of Lacy. Kelly will be missed tremendously and loved forever. May she fly free now and be an angel watching over us.





