It is with a deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kenna Trites, our beloved sister and friend who was returned to God on Thursday, July 16, 2020.



With an abundance of love, compassion and generosity, she brightened our lives for 58 years, always ready to support the family, friends and coworkers she so dearly loved, we will miss her wit, humor and her candor every single day.



Above all, Kenna was fiercely loyal, compassionate and caring to those around her, always willing to help and often believing in you before you had belief in yourself. Her desire to help others without hesitation while rarely asking for help herself was indicative of her generosity, perhaps her stubbornness, but without question her deep love fo her two families, her coworkers and her beloved animals.



Kenna has been taken from us too soon, we know she is reunited with her family in heaven but without question, the world is a slightly darker, less loving place without her. We are grateful for her life and will miss her every day.

Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 20, 2020.