1/1
Kenna Frances Trites
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kenna Trites, our beloved sister and friend who was returned to God on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

With an abundance of love, compassion and generosity, she brightened our lives for 58 years, always ready to support the family, friends and coworkers she so dearly loved, we will miss her wit, humor and her candor every single day.

Above all, Kenna was fiercely loyal, compassionate and caring to those around her, always willing to help and often believing in you before you had belief in yourself. Her desire to help others without hesitation while rarely asking for help herself was indicative of her generosity, perhaps her stubbornness, but without question her deep love fo her two families, her coworkers and her beloved animals.

Kenna has been taken from us too soon, we know she is reunited with her family in heaven but without question, the world is a slightly darker, less loving place without her. We are grateful for her life and will miss her every day.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved