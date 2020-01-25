|
08/20/1922 - 01/19/2020 Kenneth "Ken" Miller, a lifelong resident of Torrance passed away peacefully January 19, 2020. He was born in downtown Torrance in the El Prado Apartments on August 20, 1922. He lived a remarkable life and was one of the best of a generation that gave all they had without asking for thanks or praise. Ken graduated from Torrance High in 1940 attended Compton Community College until he joined the Army at the start of World War II. He served in the Army Air Corps primarily in the China-Burma-India Theater. When he returned, he attended Occidental College with a goal of becoming a high school teacher and coach like his mentor and next-door neighbor Pete Zamperini, Louis's older brother. He graduated (1951) and went on to USC and earned a teaching credential. While he was waiting to get a teaching job, he was hired to sell real estate and at about the same time he met and married Judy, an English immigrant with whom he would remain married for 66 years and have 3 children. He later founded and owned Ken Miller Reality, which became one of the best known real estate firms in Torrance. In 1982 he co-founded South Bay Bank and served as the Chairman of the Board until it was sold in 2007. Despite his already busy professional and family life, Ken felt a duty to serve his community. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, American Legion, and the Chamber of Commerce, and was president of the Torrance-Lomita Board of Realtors, a member of the Board of Directors of Torrance Memorial Hospital, and president of the Switzer Center Board of Directors. All of this led to his becoming an important figure in the history of Torrance. At the urging of his life long best friend George Post, Ken was appointed to the Torrance Planning Commission in the late 1950's, a time of great growth in Torrance, and then was elected to the Torrance City Council in 1962. These were rough and tumble years in Torrance politics and Ken was able to find his own path and become a champion of both responsible development and increased open recreation space. He also spearheaded the Torrance Beautiful Commission that helped foster the orderly development that Torrance is known for. In 1970 the community was looking to set a more inclusive and collaborative tone for the City Council. Ken was asked to run for mayor and did so successfully, serving as Mayor of Torrance from 1970 thru 1978, when he honored his campaign promise to only serve 2 terms. His eight years as mayor were productive: open space in Torrance was substantially increased with Charles Wilson and Columbia Parks, more order was brought to land development, and Torrance worked with other South Bay cities to find solutions to regional problems. Ken Miller will be remembered for bringing a sense of civility back into Torrance city government. It was very important to him that the Council maintain good personal working relationships, even after tough votes, and he made sure everyone was consulted on all the issues they faced. This was probably his number one achievement and will live on as his legacy in the City of Torrance. Ken is survived by his wife of 66 years Joan (Judy), sons Randy and Jim (Gloria) and daughter Cathi (Leo Larkin), grandchildren Jake, Conor, Larisa (Rich), Shane, Belinda, Ashley (Brian), and great grandson Bradley. A Memorial Service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park starting at 11:30am on Febuary 6th, 2020. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service at the Ken Miller Recreation Center in Torrance, CA.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 25, 2020