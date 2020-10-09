03/27/1931 - 10/03/2020 Kenneth Gordon Shelton, age 89, peacefully passed away on October 3, 2020 surrounded by his children, in his San Pedro home. Born on March 27, 1931 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to William Kenneth Shelton and Gladys Johnson Shelton. At 7 years old, he moved to the Los Angeles area. As a teenager, Ken spent much of his time at the beaches in Santa Monica and Venice, diving for Abalone, fishing and performing acrobatic gymnastics on Muscle Beach. Ken served in the US Army during the Korean war. After, he attended UCLA and UC Berkeley where he met and fell in love with his future wife, Yvonne Becnel Shelton (deceased 2001). Ken and Yvonne moved to San Pedro where they had four children together: Gary Shelton (deceased 1975), Jill Struck Kirby, Stuart Shelton, and Douglas Shelton. Ken worked as a Sales Engineer for Babcock and Wilcox but, as an entrepreneur and inventor, he ultimately struck out on his own. Ken invented and manufactured Industrial Thermal Insulation Blankets and later formed his own company, Industrial Wear Systems, which he owned until his retirement. Even in retirement, Ken continued to invent, obtaining patents on reflective heat shields for residences and a modified recumbent bicycle. Ken also loved fishing and traveling. He traveled the world with his wife Yvonne and fished the Sea of Cortez every year with his close friends. Ken was a founding member of The South Shores Poker Club, playing for over 50 years. Ken is survived by his children Jill Struck Kirby, Stuart Shelton and Doug Shelton. Son-in-law, Patrick Kirby and several grandchildren whom he loved to share his time and passions with: Nicholas, Jeffrey and Alex Struck, Savannah & Sophia Shelton, Jaclyn & Alonzo Gonzalez, Brittany & Bernie Goodman and great grandson, Leon Goodman. Ken leaves behind his dear sister-in-law, Gloria Ronnau of San Pedro and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.





