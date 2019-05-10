|
October 28, 1928 - May 7, 2019 Kenneth Silver, M.D., a long-time resident of Redondo Beach, passed away on May 7, 2019. Dr. Ken was a much-loved general practitioner and treated thousands of patients during his decades of practice. Ken was born on October 28, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in Coney Island. He attended Lincoln High and studied pre-med at New York University. He attended medical school first in Bologna, Italy, and then in Lausanne, Switzerland, quickly adapting to Italian and then French so he could study a complicated subject matter in a foreign language. It was while visiting a friend in Lausanne that Ken met the love of his life, his wife Imi, a nurse. Ken and Imi moved to Redondo Beach in 1960 where he opened a medical practice with his brother, Louis Silver, M.D., on Pacific Coast Highway and Avenue C. While Dr. Lou saw his gynecology/obstetrics patients on one side of the building, Dr. Ken treated his patients on the other side. Dr. Ken practiced medicine the old fashioned way, where he truly got to know his patients beyond whatever may have ailed them. Ken's ready smile, joie de vivre, and great sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. Ken was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Imi, for 61 years. It was love at first sight when he met her, and until his final days his eyes lit up whenever she walked into the room. Her happiness and well-being were always top of mind for him. Ken was an equally dedicated and loving father to his three children, Andy Silver, Suzy Silver Nastaskin, and Sandy Silver Spallino; his five grandchildren, Isabelle, Aaron and Jacob Nastaskin, and Adrianna and Anna Spallino; and his two son-in-laws, Igor Nastaskin and Jon Spallino. He was always thinking of his family, their needs and happiness. In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, and son-in-laws, Ken is survived by his sister, Sally, who is 100 years old. He is preceded in death by his beloved brother, Lou, and his parents, Sam and Rose Silver. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Private services will be held Sunday at Green Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 10, 2019