1932 - 2019 Ken was born in Honolulu, HI. and passed away at his South Bay home with his family by his side. At the age of 53 he had open heart surgery and was told by his doctors that he had no more than 5 years to live. He lived over 30 more. His zest for life, his enjoyment of people, gambling in Las Vegas and the support of family and friends helped him to defy the odds. Against all his doctor's advisement he decided that he was not going to spend his remaining years eating bland and unenjoyable foods, so he continued eating all of his favorites. He enjoyed hamburgers, chili dogs, pizza, Pepsi and Mountain Dew. Even his diet couldn't take him down! He served in the US Air Force and during his final year stationed in Japan he met his future wife. He worked for Aerospace Corporation in Budgets and Finance for over 30 years until he retired due to his health issues. Ken requested no services. He wanted no fuss or for "people to take time out of their busy day to attend a funeral". He was affectionately remembered and enjoyed by everyone from the kind sanitation workers, his dog Maggie's vets, medical personnel and so many more. The plaque on his niche reads 'Unique and truly unforgettable" because that is who he was and still is. Left behind is his wife of 63 years, Chizuko. His daughter Naomi, son-in-law Manny and possibly and hopefully his beloved and only son Bruce.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 20, 2019