08/15/1973 - 07/11/2020 Kirk Phillips, beloved son of Karen and Ken Phillips, and brother of Lee, passed away suddenly July 11 at the age of 46. He leaves his son, Gavin Phillips, parents, stepmother Linda, aunts and many cousins and friends. Born and raised in Southern California, Kirk graduated from South High School in Torrance and went on to a successful career in the plumbing industry. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 17, 2020.
