Kiyomi "Kiyo" Marian Tsao 05/23/1938 - 09/22/2020 Kiyomi Tsao passed away at home after a lengthy illness with the family at her bedside. Kiyomi was born on May 23, 1938 in Los Angeles to Masakichi George and Haruko Alice Hada. At age 4, she and her family were interned at Heart Mountain, WY War Relocation Center. Life was challenging as she recalled being assigned to get milk from the mess hall as needed. After the war, her family moved to Long Beach. She attended Long Beach Poly High School, where she excelled academically and won awards in Visual Arts. She also was a yell leader. Rather than pursuing enrollment in what is now known as the California Art Institute she chose a nursing career at Los Angeles County General Hospital. Following graduation, she worked as an ICU nurse and later as the Nurse Supervisor at the Cardiac Research Lab at Long Beach Memorial Hospital. She married John Tsao Sr. in 1964 and moved to the South Bay in 1966. She is the proud mother of Stephanie Guggenheim, MBA, Jennifer (John) Shigekawa, JD and John (Christine) Tsao, Jr, MD. She was also the doting mentress of her 7 grandchildren and a large extended family. They can attest to her culinary skills at family celebrations. Her remaining siblings are Marlene (Dr Donald) Okada and Dennis (Jacqueline) Hada. Kiyo loved the South Bay environment, community and life style. Using her talent with knowledge in architecture, interior design and fashion, she oversaw the building of her "dream home" in Palos Verdes Estates completed in 1972. Kiyomi was an active participant in many community, school and cultural projects. She was a member of the Medical Wives Auxiliary, the Little Company of Mary Support Group and served on the Board of Trustees of LCOM Hospital. She volunteered her artistic talent to charitable fund raiser events and private party celebrations. Some of the more memorable moments in her life include the annual family vacations to Hawaii and the extended family reunion picnic celebrations, ski trips, fishing at Mammoth Lakes, Napa Valley wine tastings, trips to New York to check the theatre scene (and shopping), the midnight New Year's Eve Concert by the 3 Tenors in Vancouver, BC and the camaraderie of the Palos Verdes Golf Club, where she pursued her passion for golf. But most of all she enjoyed the many friendships and relationships nurtured during her life. P.S. She was also a successful matchmaker X2. Because of COVID-19 services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on Kiyomi's birthday 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Hospice Program at Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital and/or Torrance Memorial Foundation. Please take a moment to visit Kiyomi's tribute page at GreenHillsMortuary.com
