McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro 570 W 5th St. San Pedro , CA 90731 310-832-8351 KUZMA "MATTY" DOMANCICH

Obituary Condolences Flowers July 5, 1922 - May 18, 2019 Kuzma was born in San Pedro and has lived here ever since -- a true San Pedran. Predeceased by his mother and father, Anthony Domancich and Ivanka (Kovacevich), step-father Nick Petricevich; wife Mary (Satalich), brother Sam, sister Nellie Dean; and only child Donna (Brunac). Survived by sisters-in-law Jackie (Domancich) and Violet (Pete Dragich, deceased), brother-in-law Jack (Nina) Satalich; and son-in-law John (Esther) Brunac. "Matty" leaves behind granddaughters Rayna (Brad Terry) Scott and Kim Brunac, grandsons John (Jaci) Brunac and Brian Brunac; eight loving and adoring great grandchildren: Joey Reynolds, Joshua, Jacob, David Scott, Matthew "Matty-Kuzma" Terry and Johnny, Sara and Timmy Brunac; numerous loving nieces and nephews and cousins. Kuzma attended 15th Street School, Dana Junior High and San Pedro High School where he excelled in track and field events, graduating with the Class of S'41. After a short stint working as a draftsman at Todd Shipyards, he enlisted in the Navy and experienced combat in the South Pacific, while operating LCM landing craft in the Treasury Islands and Guadalcanal campaigns. After the War, he met and married the love of his life, Mary Satalich, and they settled down to a long happy life together in San Pedro. "Matty" was always employed and provided for his family. He sold insurance, distributed auto parts up and down California, owned and operated several Shell service stations, and was the founder and successful owner of the Bike Palace after Shell told him that they were converting his last service station on 17th and Pacific Avenue to a self-serve station, which angered him tremendously since "service is my business" was a motto he truly believed in and carried out through his life. This trait of service to others, always with a kind word and a smile, led Kuzma to join and participate in many worthwhile organizations. He started the San Pedro High Pirate Boosters Club in 1958 and was a Past Exalted Ruler (1960-1961) and Life member of the San Pedro Elks Lodge where his "Welcome to San Pedro Elks Lodge" greeting was legend. That legendary greeting also was heard while serving as an usher at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church where his faith and belief in God radiated to all who knew him. "Welcome to San Pedro" was also heard as he successfully operated the Centennial Store at Ports 'O Call Village during San Pedro's centennial year. "Matty" was an Honorary Mayor of San Pedro (1988-89). Kuz also belonged to the San Pedro Retired Elks Club, the St. Anthony Croatian Church (L.A.) Seniors Club, the Pt. Fermin Lighthouse Society, Los Angeles Maritime Museum, the battleship USS Iowa and the SS Lane Victory among others and sold historical photographs of San Pedro, donating all of the proceeds to the scholarship fund at the Elks Lodge. As a life long member of the Dalmatian-American Club of San Pedro, "Matty" enjoyed attending their dinners and luncheons with his son-in-law, John, as well as weekly lunch at Utro's and the Think Cafe with schoolmates of his. Yes, with the passing of Kuzma "Matty" Domancich, San Pedro has lost an "angel" and God has gained another one. "Matty" was truly one of San Pedro's Living Legends. The family would like to thank long-time family caregivers Elma Artiaga, and Romel and Vynia Bautista for their selfless love and dedication to Kuzma. Visitation for Kuzma will be on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McNerney's Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church followed by entombment at Green Hills Memorial Park. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kuzma's name to the scholarship funds of either the San Pedro Pirate Boosters, San Pedro Elks Lodge,or the Dalmatian-American Club of San Pedro. Please sign the guest book at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries