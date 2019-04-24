|
4-30-1978 - 4-13-2019 Kyle Lee Rossier (40), lifelong resident of Torrance, was born on April 30, 1978. He passed away April 13, 2019. He is survived by his 5 Children; Jacob (13), Ryder (12), Max (8), Ruby (6), Jaxon (4) and his loving Wife of 16 years Ryan Rossier. Kyle was a well known member of the Torrance community, and staging industry. Kyle was the guy that could fix, build or fabricate whatever he wanted. He had recently gotten into knife forging, which a few of his family members are fortunate enough to have received as gifts. Only a few people truly knew Kyle. He liked to keep to himself but, to the ones that knew him, he was a hard working family man. Funeral Services will be held May 6, 2019.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 24, 2019