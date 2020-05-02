January 17, 1961 - April 23, 2020 Lance Hughes passed away at his residence in Santa Rosa, CA, on April 23, 2020 after suffering from side effects of a massive stroke, the summer of 2017. For most of his childhood and adulthood he resided in San Pedro, CA, and the beach cities of Redondo, Hermosa, and Manhattan Beach. He had many passions throughout his life, which included surfing, skiing, running, hiking and the love of sports cars. Lance was born in Dayton, OH on January 17, 1961, the youngest of three children, which included Thomas E., Jr. and Gerald W., of Thomas E. Hughes, Sr. and Anna M. Hughes (Craig), where his father was stationed in the US Air Force. The family moved several times over the years with Air Force appointments, and finally settled in San Pedro, CA. Lance's mother, Ann would go on to remarry in 1979, to Richard "Dick" Craig, who had three children from a previous marriageDiana, Timothy and William. It may seem like a non-traditional family unit from the outside, but Lance's bond with his new siblings and his stepfather was no different than if they'd been related by blood. Lance attended San Pedro High School and went on to graduate with a Business Degree from Long Beach State University in Long Beach, CA. He was a member of the Elks Lodge of San Pedro. Lance is survived by brothers Tom Hughes, Jr., Tim Craig, Bill Craig and sister, Diana De Marti, as well as his long-time girlfriend Marianne Lopez. He was predeceased by brother Jerry Hughes. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends, some going as far back as childhood. After the COVID-19 crisis has passed there will be a celebration gathering. Contact Tom Hughes tom@blackhawkpainting.com or Diana De Marti dsdemarti@yahoo.com for details.





