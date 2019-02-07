|
10/27/1942 - 2/2/2019 Lawrence (Larry) Cooper, 76, of San Pedro passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on October 27, 1942, to the late Alois and Marion Koperski (Cooper). Larry married Joanne in April 1970. Larry operated Cooper's Tax Service for more than 30 years in San Pedro, providing tax services and financial counseling for many people. He also was a long-time Eucharistic minister with the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In the 70's and 80's, Larry coached baseball, football, and basketball in Peck Park's little league programs. Larry is survived by his two sons; Mike (Stefanie), of Columbus, IN; and Steven (Lainie), of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren. The funeral will take place at 2 pm on Saturday, February 16 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 7, 2019