Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Cooper


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Cooper Obituary
10/27/1942 - 2/2/2019 Lawrence (Larry) Cooper, 76, of San Pedro passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on October 27, 1942, to the late Alois and Marion Koperski (Cooper). Larry married Joanne in April 1970. Larry operated Cooper's Tax Service for more than 30 years in San Pedro, providing tax services and financial counseling for many people. He also was a long-time Eucharistic minister with the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In the 70's and 80's, Larry coached baseball, football, and basketball in Peck Park's little league programs. Larry is survived by his two sons; Mike (Stefanie), of Columbus, IN; and Steven (Lainie), of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren. The funeral will take place at 2 pm on Saturday, February 16 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.