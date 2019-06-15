|
|
Larry Lee Arico April 11, 1943 - May 27, 2019 Larry Lee Arico, age 76, left us peacefully at his place of residence in Fallbrook, CA on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. Larry was brought into this world on April 11, 1943 to his beloved parents Betty and Joseph Arico in Los Angeles, California. Larry was a devoted husband for over 40 years, father, brother, grandfather, mentor and friend to many. He lived a full life, seasoned traveler both abroad and throughout the U.S. He was passionate about his family, antiquing, collecting and fishing. Larry was raised in Southern California and attended El Segundo High School and played on the Varsity Football Team in 1960, Go Eagles! Thereafter, a U.S.C. Graduate in Medicine and Pharmaceuticals lead him into owning and operating along side with his brother Joe and cousins, "Arico's Pharmacy and Markets" from the span of the 1960's thru to 1990's. Larry's long successful career as a pharmacist lead him to other pharmacies, and finally ended up semi-retired at Costco Pharmacy in Vista, CA, where he hung his hat and formally retired from pharmaceuticals in 2015. Larry loved the outdoors and recreational fishing alongside with his brother, son and close friends throughout the Western and Eastern Sierras, and Alaska. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Fay Arico; his two children, son, Mark Arico; daughter, Liz Arico Kreisberg and husband, Lou Kreisberg; grandchildren, Chad and Austin Arico and Spencer, Miles and Lance Kreisberg; brothers, Robert Gable, Joseph Arico and wife, Barbara Arico and sister, Susan Hawley. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1-4pm at the Caf‚ des Artistes, 103 S. Main Ave, Fallbrook, CA (behind the Art Center) 760-728-3350 Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze from June 15 to June 23, 2019