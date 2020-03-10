Home

July 9,1936 - Feb. 25, 2020 Larry McCullough, A beloved Husband, Father, Papa. A patriarch to 5 generations and a brother to two sisters. A loving provider for his family and a man of integrity. A hospitable neighbor to all. Larry was born in Houston Texas, married Ervia Leen Gannon in 1955. Larry moved his wife and two children, Debra and Gary, to Lomita, California in 1961. Larry became employed at Wyle Laboratories and remained there 40+ years as a facilities manager. The McCullough's began attendance at King's Way Church for their spiritual guidance in 2001. Larry passed away at home on February 25, 2020. Services will be held at his church home, King's Way Community Church, located at, 1748 W. 251st St. Lomita, Ca. 90717 on March 12, 2020 at 10:30 am.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 10, 2020
