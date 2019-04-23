|
November 26, 1925 - April 20, 2019 With family by her side, Laura passed away peacefully at home in San Pedro on April 20, 2019 at the age of 93. Laura was a loving wife of 67 years to Don Kringen who passed away in 2013. The oldest of four sisters Laura was born in Sauk Centre, Minnesota November 26, 1925 and moved with Don to California in 1947. She is survived by her two children and four grandchildren who will all remember her as a kind and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. Honoring Laura's wishes burial will be privately held at sea and there will be no services. Donations in Laura's memory may be made to the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation at www.lapmf.org.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 23, 2019