November 20, 1949 - July 12, 2020 "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever" - A.A. Milne Laura, or "Lo," as many loved ones called her, was born in Los Angeles, CA to Tetsuo and Dorothy Asato. Older sister to Becky Seo, wife to Dean and devoted mother to Scott, Lia, and Robyn. A loving Grandma to Tyler, Cody, Bryson, Dylan, and Emily. Hurdled with one health obstacle after another through the years, Laura fought each battle with bravery and grace. She will be missed by her family and dear friends. Laura often shared that she was "the happiest, luckiest girl in the world." She had many interests growing up, such as reading, flute, piano, and above all, art. Laura attended USC and upon graduation, married Dean. She then established LT Graphics in 1976. Although there were opportunities to expand, she wanted to start a family. Due to medical reasons, Dean and Laura decided to adopt. In 1980, Scotty entered their world, and she became a full-time mother. Four years later, in 1984, they received news of a precious baby girl, and Lia arrived. Then to their surprise, Laura discovered she was pregnant and in 1986, Robyn was born. Laura was a fantastic mom - involved, caring, and always wanting the best for her kids. She was also involved in the community. As a member of the PTA she designed the Hickory Elementary School logo, which still proudly remains as a mural on campus. She also created the Hickory's yearbook, was instrumental in launching the Adventures in Art Program, and contributed to the Hickory Hound Cookbook. She also participated in Robyn's Girl Scout Troop, was Lia's Girl Scout Leader, and a dedicated volunteer for the Go For Broke National Education Center. One of Laura's proudest and most humble contributions towards others was guiding families through the process of adoption. Laura loved travelling the world, enjoying a delicious meal with friends, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and expressing her creativity through crafts. Laura was a fighter; brave and steady. She was the most thoughtful and generous gift giver, but perhaps the best gift she gave us all was herself. Laura is now at peace and has been welcomed in the embrace of many loved ones. May the kindness, strength, and generosity she conveyed on earth live on through each of us. In Laura's memory, donations are being made to the UCLA Transplant and Research Teams.





