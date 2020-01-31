|
|
Lawrence J. Arman, 84, of Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Rolling Hills, California, and husband of Claudette Farr Arman entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. A celebration of his life will be held on March 6th at 10:00 am at the Chapel of Hillside Memorial Park, Culver City, CA. Born November 17, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harry Arbeitman and the late Tillie Barkan Arbeitman. At the age of ten, Larry's family moved to Los Angeles, CA where he soon found himself as an actor in a movie titled "Big City". After graduating from Los Angeles High School in 1954, he decided to study business and was a 1958 graduate of the University of Southern California. Larry had a successful career as a real estate broker in Palos Verdes, CA, focusing on selling high-end and REO properties. He was the #1 sales producer for RE/MAX, an accolade he earned from over thirty thousand RE/MAX associates globally. Whether he worked with celebrities, investors, or first-time home buyers, Larry would always display a passion for negotiating exceptional deals for his clients. Larry had a passion for the Los Angeles Lakers, Travel, and Frank Sinatra. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren, sitting at the dinner table asking them about their day and sharing stories from his life. Larry was loved by many who appreciated his fun-loving personality and gusto for life. He lived a full life on his terms and like the Frank Sinatra song goes, he always did things his way! He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his wife, Claudette Arman of Charleston, SC; daughter, Jennifer Burnette (Tim) of Granger, IN, sons, Michael Arman (Barbara) of Fairfield, CT, Ray Volman (Teresa) of San Pedro, CA, Mitch Volman of Mission Viejo, CA and Steve Arman (Kathy) of Carlsbad, CA; thirteen grandchildren, Charlotte, Madeline, Hannah, Hailey, Mikey, Riley, Ronan, Rayna, Alexandra, Max, Christina, Danielle and Kylie. His sisters, Bertha Buzin and Rhoda Sawits preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 30 Glenn Street, STE 406, White Plains, NY 10603. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 31, 2020